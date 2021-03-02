JOHNSON CITY - Mark Todd Foster, age 52, of Johnson City, TN passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after courageously battling an extended illness. A native of Washington County, he was the son of Jerry Warren Foster and Shirley Dailey Foster. He was a 1987 graduate of David Crocket High School. Mark was co-owner of West Hills Tractor in Jonesborough, TN, a long-time cattle farmer, avid outdoorsman, and most importantly a loving husband, father, brother, and son to his family. He was a member of the First Church of God in Johnson City.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents include his wife of 29 years, Sharon Smith Foster; daughter Abby Foster and fiancé Austin Brown of Johnson City; daughter Paige Evans and husband Jordan of Johnson City; mother in law Pauline Dockery and husband Conley of Jonesborough; sister Gay Proffitt and husband Mark of Piney Flats; brother Tim Foster and wife Kristy of Johnson City; nephews Matthew Proffitt and Luke Foster; and nieces Molly Khan and husband Simeon, Allie Foster, and Chloe Foster.
A graveside service will be conducted at Patton-Simmons Cemetery, Patton-Simmons Cemetery Road, Johnson City, TN on Thursday March 4, 2021 at 2 pm, with Pastor Ron McEwen and Chad Williams officiating. Active pallbearers are Luke Foster, Matthew Proffitt, Jordan Evans, Austin Brown, Steve Frye and Mark Proffitt. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of West Hills Tractor, and Mark’s many special friends that know who they are. Arrangements are being handled by Morris-Baker Funeral Home, Johnson City, TN. Family and active pallbearers are asked to meet at Morris-Baker at 12:30 pm.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the First Church of God, P.O. Box 5651, Johnson City, TN 37602, or Vanderbilt University Medical Center Gift and Donor Services, c/o Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (R05299), 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.
