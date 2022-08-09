JOHNSON CITY - Mark Hendrick Shumate, Sr., 74, Johnson City, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, with his family by his side.
Mark was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late William Floyd Shumate, Sr. and Helen Hendrick Shumate Cobble.
Mark was a 1966 graduate of Science Hill High School. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Mark was a contractor and loved to work. He built many homes in the Johnson City area. Mark loved his family very much especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Mark was preceded in death by his brother William Floyd Shumate, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Leigh Branham and husband Chris of Fishersville, VA; son, Mark Hendrick “Hank” Shumate, Jr. of Steels Tavern, VA; grandchildren, Robert Hendrick Branham, Thomas Russell Branham II, Grace Showalter Branham, and William Wade Branham; sister, Susan Shumate Essick and husband Charles; nephews, William Riess Shumate and wife Allyson, Charles Dean Shumate and wife Lela, Charles E. Essick II and wife Emily, and Thomas C. Essick.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Mark’s special friends Mary and Joe.
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life scheduled for a later date.