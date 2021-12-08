JONESBOROUGH - Mark Anthony Fogarty, 65, 279 W. Ridge Rd, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his residence with his daughters by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was the late son of Louis Fogarty and Mona Buchanan Browder. Mark was married to Jan Fogarty (Akers) for 17 years and they had two children, Kimberly and Melissa. Several years later, he married Tina Fogarty and was married for 14 years. Mark had a passion for driving a truck and did so for over 20 years! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Tina Fogarty and his granddaughter, Natalie Faith Broyles.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly Broyles and husband Quinton Broyles of Limestone, Melissa Harris and husband Dylan Harris of Telford; one brother, David Bowser; his best buddy, Sandy Auton; one sister, Vickie Haynes and husband Barry Haynes; five grandbabies, Jacolyn, Eryka, Jace Willard and Lydia; several nieces; two step daughters and four step grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor David Ingles will follow at 7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00pm in Providence Cemetery located in Limestone, TN.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Harris, Quinton Broyles, David Bowser, Ronnie Gobble, Kenneth Whitson and Dusty Hardin.
Honorary pallbearers will include Steve Johnson, Peter Speropulos and Ronnie Browder.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mark Anthony Fogarty.