JOHNSON CITY - Mark Anthony Combs, age 68 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the husband of Carol Conrey Combs.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at Tetrick Funeral Services from 12:00 noon until 1:30 P.M.
A complete obituary will be posted on the website of Tetrick Funeral Services at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.