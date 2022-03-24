DOUGLASVILLE, GA - Mark Alfred Schell, age 67, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born August 24, 1954 in Johnson City Tennessee. Mark was a selfless person, an extremely hard worker, a planner and a residential home builder. He was very intuitive and was always saying “Old Age Wisdom”. The world took from Mark more than it gave to him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 42 years, Jeri Schell; his mother, Barbara (Daniels) Schell; sons, Christian Schell, Joshua Schell, Justin Schell (Kasey) and Jeremy Schell (Danielle Richards, fiancée); brother, Steve Schell (Carol); sisters, Melanie Schell (Jason Bennett) and Jeanne Schell; grandchildren, Zachary Gene Bishop, Jade Marie Schell, Savannah Schell, Libby Schell, Aedin Morrison and Lynley Morrison. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Alfred Schell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, Mark will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
