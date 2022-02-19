JOHNSON CITY - On February 13, 2022, at 10:50 pm, Marjorie Lucille Howell was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. A native of Johnson City, TN, she was born at home on December 22, 1929, to Lula Bragg Harshbarger and Enoch Harshbarger. She was a member of the Salvation Army for most of her life and worked as an assembler at Tennessee Plastics Inc. for around 20 years. Margie was devoted to her family and enjoyed making trips to the ocean (Hilton Head Island, Jekyll Island, and Myrtle Beach) and Walt Disney World.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by one of her sons, Billy Marcus (Mark) Teeple; three husbands, Hubert Howell, William Robert Teeple, and Charles Whaley; her stepmother, Vergie McAbee Harshbarger; and a half-brother, Charles Edward Harshbarger.
Those left to cherish Margie’s memory include: two children, Marjorie Karen Teeple Smith and
William Robert (Bob) Teeple of Johnson City; three granddaughters, Alissa Smith Ongie (Dave) Rhianna Smith, and Dierdre Smith Beard (John); three great-grandchildren, Fiona Ongie, Gus Beard, and Winston Beard; three half-siblings, Clifford Harshbarger, Paul Dean Harshbarger, and Ruth Harshbarger Whitaker of Mt. Airy NC; two stepsons, Jim Howell (Joyce Deel) and Verlin Howell (Judy) of Johnson City; one step-granddaughter, Laura France; one step great-granddaughter, Paige France; and her former son-in-law, Mike Smith, and his wife Beverly of Columbia MD, who were her close friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Margie’s family at https://www.wadugger.com/ and her obituary is posted there as well. On Saturday, April 16 (Easter weekend), her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life. The memorial service is open to the public and will be held at Woodall-Anderson & Dugger, 108 W. Watauga Ave., in Johnson City. Visitation will take place from 2:00-3:00, followed by a service officiated by the Salvation Army.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Howell family. 423-928-2245.