GRAY - Marjorie Louise Wiseman Shipley, 91, of Gray, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Marjorie was a longtime resident of Gray, but had previously lived in Johnson City and Milligan as a young adult. She was the daughter of the late Jim Wiseman and Lizzy Lawhorn.
Marjorie was a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church for over 60 years. She
retired from K-Mart of Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Bill Shipley. They were married for 69 years. She was also preceded by her loving sister and best friend, Margrette Wiseman Martin, and brother, Norman Wiseman.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Shipley (Amy), and grandchildren Joey Shipley, Brittany Morelock (Dallas), Taylor Ohman (Joey). Great grandchildren, Carter Martin, Dawson Morelock, Kennedy Morelock, Joseph Ohman. Her nieces, Joyce Wilson (Greg), Ruth Bales, nephew Frank Martin (Jamie). Great grandniece and grandnephew, Brittany Jones, and Noah Martin.
The family of Marjorie Louise Wiseman Shipley will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Pastor David Montgomery and Evangelist Charles Toonie Cash officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jackie Fleener, Jerry Fleenor, David Slonaker, Greg Wilson, Frank Martin, Gary Shipley, Dustin Pearson, and Joseph Slonaker. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Fleenor, Dallas Morelock, Joey Ohman, and David Shipley. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Wednesday.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 504 Boones Station Road, Johnson City, Tn. 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Shipley Family.