Marjorie Eleanor Meredith Luc died February 9, 2022, at the age of 101 years. Her parents were John Thomas Meredith and Olevia Croy Holly Meredith of Watauga, TN. Marjorie was born in Elizabethton, TN, and grew up in Michigan and Ridgetown, Ontario. Her father was a minister and missionary in the Christian Church. Prior to moving to The Tower at Cornerstone Christian Village, she resided in New Orleans for 54 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin William Luc; her parents; sisters Dorothy Edna Meredith, Ridgetown, Ontario, and June Meredith Blackburn, Johnson City; brothers Harold Marvin and Thomas Glenn Meredith of Michigan; brother Edgar Keith Meredith and sister-in-law Bernell, Leesburg, FL. Survivors include one son, Alan Thomas Luc, wife Susan, McNeill, MS; two grandchildren, Misty Dawn Luc Anderson, husband Daniel, New Orleans, and Jesse Alan Luc, wife Amanda; two great grandchildren, Drake Alan and Anna J. Luc, Carriere, MS; adopted “son” Dr. Timothy Zajonc, wife Christine, and children Ella, Emma, and James, Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Carol List, Michigan, and special physicians Dr. Cynthia Logan, Virginia, Dr. J.D. Westmoreland and Dr. Gretchen Bowling, Johnson City.
Marjorie attended Milligan College and ETSU, graduated from Appalachian Hospital School for Nurses, earned a BSN from Louisiana State University Medical Center School of Nursing, New Orleans, and a Master’s Degree from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine with an emphasis in Public Health Nursing. She completed postgraduate studies at the University of New Orleans.
She served as 1st Lt., U.S. Army Nurse Corps in WW II. She was an American Red Cross nurse. In New Orleans she was an OB/GYN nurse at Ochsner Clinic, an Occupational Nurse at International Harvester, an Instructor in Medical/Surgical Nursing at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, an Assistant
Professor of Nursing in Medical/Surgical and Public Health Nursing at LSU Medical Center School of Nursing. She served as as Associate Director of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing for 17 years and as Interim Executive Director prior to her retirement. Her professional career was devoted to nursing education. She was elected to serve eight terms on the Board of Directors for the National League for Nursing and held offices in many professional and civic organizations. She was a charter member of Epsilon Nu Chapter, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and a member of ETA Chapter, Delta Omega, National Honor Society for Graduate Students in Public Health.
In addition to her commitment to nursing education, she was an active supporter of Veterans Affairs. She was a charter member of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, a charter member of Women in Military Service for the American Memorial Foundation, Arlington, VA, and a charter member of the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. Her name is on the Veterans’ Wall of Honor in Elizabethton, TN.
She was a charter member of Elysian Fields Church of Christ and Crowder Boulevard Church of Christ in New Orleans. She was a member of the First Christian Church and the Mr and Mrs Sunday School Class in Johnson City.
The family of Marjorie Eleanor Meredith Luc will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A private inurnment service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park and will be conducted by nephews Jeff and John Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Christian Seminary, One Walker Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601or the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Luc Family.