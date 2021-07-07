JOHNSON CITY - Marion Nancine “Teen”, age 82, of Johnson City, TN crossed over to be with the Lord and her Dear husband peacefully at her home. She was the daughter of the late Brooks Taylor and Ruth Taylor Brockwell. She was a devoted wife and mother and lived her life devoted to her Christian faith. Marion Nancine “Teen” worked tirelessly as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, playing piano and spending time with her grandchildren. Marion Nancine “Teen” loved her family more than anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse of 54 years, Gene G. Fox; baby brother, Charles Taylor and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her son, Randy Fox; two daughters, April White and husband Robert (who she loved as her son) and Brooke Ray and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Jaime Fox, Brandon Fox, Joshua White and wife Christine, Phillip White and wife Savannah and Ethan Ray; great-grandchildren, Hannah Moore, Holly Moore, Randi Faith Collins and Caitlin White; a great-great grandson, Jaxson Moore.
A graveside service and committal for Marion Nancine “Teen” will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 09, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest forever with the love of her life Gene Fox with Bill Greer officiating. Active pallbearers are Robert White, Phillip White, Randy Fox, Brandon Fox, Thomas Ray, Ethan Ray, Jeff Taylor, Larry Taylor and Travis Taylor. Honorary Pallbearer will be Joshua White. The family will be receiving friends prior to the graveside service between the hours of 11:30 A.M. and 1:30 P.M. on Friday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
