Marion Louise Birdwell McKinney was born September 10, 1929, to Hattie T. Taylor Birdwell and John Wesley Birdwell. She was the youngest of five children, Vivian Lucille Bridwell Brown, Flora Dorothy Birdwell Hale, John Earl Birdwell, and Mildred Pauline Birdwell Daughtry all of which proceeded her in death. Marion is also proceeded in death by her nieces, Elizabeth Frajan Brown Payne, Roslyn Yvonne Brown Harvey, Vivian Chlotealle Brown Granger. Daughters-In-Law, Vera Jacqueline Chatman McKinney, Brenda S. McKinney, and Mary Alexander.
Educated in the segregated school system in Washington County TN, Jonesborough Colored (1-4), Booker T. Washington (5-8), Girls High Brooklyn, NY (9-11), graduated Swift High, Rogersville, TN, Junior College at Swift Memorial Junior College Rogersville, TN. Completed LPN Nursing School at the Johnson City Vocational School, on March 12, 1959, where she was the first African-American nurse at the Johnson City Memorial Hospital completing thirteen plus years. She received her BS in Social Work from East Tennessee State University, on June 7, 1971. Marion retired from the Washington County School System after twenty years as a Social Worker. Marion married Ernest L. McKinney, Sr., on April 8, 1950. Ernest died on November 30, 2009. In her lifetime she survived on numerous community boards and commissions. Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm Saturday June 24, 2023 at Bethel Christian Church 701 Depot St. Jonesborough, TN 37659. The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 12:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to the McKinney Center Scholarship Fund, 103 Franklin St. Jonesborough, TN. Professional service and care of Ms. Marion Louise Birdwell McKinney and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013