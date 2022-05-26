SANDUSKY, OH - Mario William Righi, 86, Sandusky, OH passed away early Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at VA hospital in Johnson City TN. surrounded by loving family.
He was born on Kelleys Island, July 3rd 1935 to the late Louis and Josephine (Lombardi) Righi. Mario attended St. Mary’s School and Sandusky High School. He Joined the Air Force right out of high school. He was a Korean War Veteran. Mario worked various jobs over the years at Westvaco, Sandusky Police officer, Tri State Containers in Elizabethton TN, Pizza Plus in Erwin TN and finally retiring from VA hospital.
Mario enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, gardening and watching college football. He loved to cook Spaghetti every week. He made his rounds around town to check on friends and family. He loved local sports bars and his grandsons pizza restaurant. Mario was a huge Notre Dame supporter attending games and never missed watching them on tv. He also volunteered to cook at the VFW and help out around the VA hospital moving patients around.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and VFW Post 2529, Sandusky.
Mario is survived by his sons, Tim (Kelli) Righi and Joe (Chrissy) Righi; step children, Bobby Peters, Sharon Hall, and Sue White; grandchildren , Chad (Janie) Righi , Seth Righi, Brittney (Marcus) Gonzales , Cody (Kristin) Righi, Kristen (Timmy) Rosenbaum, and Jonah Turner: great-grandchildren, Hayden, Teigan, Myles, and Abel; brother, Floyd (Mary) Righi ; sisters, Delores (Harry) Perdue Sr. and Helen (Dean) Scheel, all of Sandusky and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters in infancy, Ida and Darlene, sister, Edith ‘Eda” Righi; and brothers, Guerino Righi and Paschal Righi.
A private family service will be held in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky, OH is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.