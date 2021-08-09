JOHNSON CITY - Marinel Cowgill Derouen, age 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in Johnson City, Tennessee, after a long illness. She was born in Vivian, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Frank Cowgill and Ruth Blue Cowgill. As a teenager, she loved horseback riding and belonged to a riding group. She attended Northwestern State University in Louisiana where she earned an Associate Degree and where she met her eventual husband, Gilbert Derouen, Jr.
They settled in Lake Charles, Louisiana where they lived for many years. She raised four children and did part-time clerical work. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, ceramics, painting, crafts, crochet, quilting, and sewing. She loved to make clothing for her children and taught both of her daughters to sew.
After her husband’s retirement, they moved to Johnson City where they lived for 25 years. She continued with her sewing and became well known in the area for doing clothing alterations, especially for prom and wedding dresses. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Gilbert; and two brothers, Bob Cowgill and J.O. Cowgill.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce Derouen and wife Jan, and Robert Derouen and wife Vyvyan; two daughters, Janet Derouen Brown and husband Larry McDaniel, and Kathy Shoemaker; ten grandchildren, Allison May, Kaitlin Derouen, Angie Gardner, Trisha Neumeier, Kevin Brown, Heather Brown Briggs, Tyler Shoemaker, Jeremy Shoemaker, Brittany Derouen, and Jessica Bachman; five great grandchildren, Caedon Bachman, Christian Bachman, Jonathan May, Christian May, and Samantha May.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
For everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living who gave such kind and loving care.
