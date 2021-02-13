JOHNSON CITY - Marilyn Sue Howell Andes, 68, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the home she shared with her loving daughter and caregiver, Melissa.
She was born in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Ellen Howell.
For over 40 years, Marilyn worked at Williams Electric Supply.
Marilyn woke up every day to make someone else smile. She tried to keep things silly and always get a laugh when she could, from friends, family, and strangers alike. Time spent with her family was always cherished. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Michael Ray Andes, in 2019. She felt blessed to be part of the Andes family, and appreciated the time she shared with the siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends that marriage brought her.
Those left to cherish her memory are: two children, Melissa Howell, Jason Andes and wife Stacee; siblings, Steve Howell and wife Judee, Brenda Fillers and husband Roger, and Betty Jean “BJ” Howell; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; and she will be missed greatly by her grandpup Riley, whom kept her company and looked closely after her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Famoyin and his team for the kindness and care they gave Marilyn throughout her illness.
Marilyn would never be able to accept getting anybody else sick, and per her wishes there will be no public services held in order to follow COVID-19 safety regulations. She will be interred in a private family service at Barnett Cemetery, officiated by Jeremy Dykes.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
