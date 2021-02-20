JOHNSON CITY - Marilyn Oliver Stevens, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee a daughter of the late Ralph Oliver and Mildred Holtsinger Oliver.
Marilyn was a member of Brookmeade Church of Christ of Johnson City and had worked as a Clerk for the Johnson City Power Board. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Stevens; one daughter, Telena Sizemore and husband Gary; one son, Grant Stevens; four grandchildren, Emily Sizemore, Cameron Stevens, Connor Stevens, and Lexie Stevens; one sister, Linnis Baker and husband Bill; one brother, Dennis Oliver; several brother and sister-in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Josh Thornhill officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Marilyn Oliver Stevens and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park