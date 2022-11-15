JOHNSON CITY - Marie "Vivian" Selvo, age 94, returned to God on November 12, 2022, at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee, with her family by her side after a battle with cancer.

Vivian was born May 9, 1928, in Abbeville, Louisiana, and was one of four children of Frank and Lillian Watkins of Abbeville, Louisiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Selvo; three brothers, Francis, Raymond, and Frank Watkins; daughter-in-law, Debbie Selvo; and grandchild, Brianna Selvo.

Trending Recipe Video