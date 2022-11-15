JOHNSON CITY - Marie "Vivian" Selvo, age 94, returned to God on November 12, 2022, at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee, with her family by her side after a battle with cancer.
Vivian was born May 9, 1928, in Abbeville, Louisiana, and was one of four children of Frank and Lillian Watkins of Abbeville, Louisiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Selvo; three brothers, Francis, Raymond, and Frank Watkins; daughter-in-law, Debbie Selvo; and grandchild, Brianna Selvo.
She leaves behind her children, Jim Selvo, David (Maryann) Selvo, Wayne Selvo, and Lynette (Mark) Anderson; four grandchildren, Erik (Aubrey) Andrews, Adam (Sarah) Selvo, and Teressa and Jess Anderson; and two great-grandsons, Dean and Levi Selvo.
Vivian was born into a Navy family who lived in Honolulu where her father was stationed during his Naval service. She had many stories of her family over the years including the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 that she witnessed while sitting with her brothers on the roof of their house.
In Hawaii, Vivian started her love of dance, including ballet, modern, and hula. She would later open a dance studio in Lancaster, CA.
She married and lived in California, England, and lastly in Tennessee. In the years that followed, Vivian took care of her family, became a real estate agent, and helped care for her grandchildren. She was the ultimate caregiver.
Vivian was known for her positive outlook on life, as well as her quick wit and sense of humor. She served the Catholic Church making roseries for parishioners and her many friends and relatives. She enjoyed knitting, beading, and jewelry making.
A funeral Mass for Vivian Selvo will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Father Bede Aboh will officiate. She will be laid to rest at the U.S. National Cemetery at Mountain Home following a private committal service.