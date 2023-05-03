HAMPTON - Marie Stout Johnson, 78, Hampton, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late James M. & Maxine Campbell Stout. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Hampton High School. She retired from Quillen Rehab Hospital as an Operator. She was an avid bowler for over 25 years. She had won several trophies from several sections of the country. She also loved to fish. Marie loved to collect pocketbooks. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Sherry Ollinger and her husband J.R.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Dale Johnson. A daughter & son-in-law: Stephanie & Roger Godsey. Two brothers: Dennis Stout & wife Nancy, and David “Duck” Stout & wife Toni. Three sisters: Kay Stout, Vickey Tipton, and Debbie Stout. Several nieces & nephews. Her special friends: L.C. Wright and John Young.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the Graveside Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson family.