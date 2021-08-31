ERWIN - Marie Masters, age 79, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Sycamore shoals Hospital. A native of Erwin, Marie is a daughter of the late Geter and Martha (Miller) Deaton. She was a member of Chestoa Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and helped with Sunday School when she was able to attend. Marie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her church family. She loved flowers and enjoyed decorating. Marie was an amazing cook and loved for her family to gather together. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by two brothers, James Deaton and Glen Deaton.
Marie Masters leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 59 years: Fritz Bernard Masters; Daughter: Cindy Willis and husband, Greg; Son: Randall Masters and wife, Emily; Grandchildren: Jonathan Grindstaff and wife, Jessica, Caleb Grindstaff and wife, Angel, Nora Masters, Holden Masters; Great-grandchildren: Emily Holder, Lukas Holder, Elias Grindstaff; Sisters: Pearl Peterson, Shirley Walker and husband, John; Brother: Herb Deaton and wife, Linda; Sister-in-law: Val Deaton; Several nieces and nephews; Numerous special friends, neighbors and church family.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Marie Masters in a funeral service to be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Chestoa Baptist Church. Reverend Alan Jones and Reverend Roger Hilemon will officiate. A graveside committal service will follow in Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday. Those attending the committal service should meet at Chestoa Baptist Church by 10:00 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021, to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.
Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marie’s name to Chestoa Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2170 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our staff, families and guests, the family asks that all who attend services, please wear a mask or face covering, observe all social distancing guidelines and refrain from hugging and hand shaking while attending the services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Marie Masters through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.