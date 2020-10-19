UNICOI - Marie Laws, 81, Unicoi, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Unicoi County Hospital.
Marie was a Yancey County, NC native and at age seven moved with her family to Unicoi, where she lived since. She was a daughter of the late Dewey and Althia Williams Bryant.
Marie was a former cook in several local well-known restaurants, including Clarence’s, Jerry’s, Wilson’s, and Friend’s, and was best known for her biscuits, gravy, chicken & dumplins, meatloaf, among other traditional southern fare.
She loved baby’s, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables, and making biscuits for her family and friends.
Marie was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Anita Shook and Sharon Laws Burrell, two brothers, Clyde and Burgess Bryant, and a sister, Cara Bryant.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Tammy Laws, Johnson City, Karen Laws, Unicoi, and Rebecca Branham, Kingsport; two brothers, Maynard Bryant and wife Lurley, Harvey Bryant and wife Bea, all of Unicoi; a sister-in-law, Shirley Bryant, Unicoi; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; twenty-three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., from the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kevin Laws, officiating. Special music will be provided by Patricia Teague, Pianist.
Graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Special music will be provided by Jon Shell, Piper. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. -2:00P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
In accordance with Covid-19 recommendations, everyone is asked to wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing while in attendance.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to the funeral home in Marie’s name to help offset funeral expenses.
