Marie attended elementary school at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Brainard, NE. She then went on to attend Assumption Catholic High School in Dwight, NE. From there Marie went on to get her Diploma of Nursing Degree as an RN from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lincoln, NE and graduated in 1954. After graduation she went to work for the next 64 years in her nursing profession at Lincoln, Omaha and David City, NE; Rantoul and Champaign Urbana, IL; Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, TN.
On June 20, 1955, Marie L. Albin married her husband, Carl E. Bailey, at the Air Force Base Chapel in Lincoln, NE. Carl, a native of Johnson City, TN, was enlisted in the US Air Force, where he was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base. After they married, her husband Carl served a tour of duty in Vietnam during 1963. They went on to have 6 children and were stationed together as a family in Rantoul, IL and Athens, Greece. In 1972 Carl at the rank of T/Sgt. retired to Johnson City, TN with his beloved wife Marie and children.
Mrs. Bailey has been an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she served in several ministerial functions over the years. She was a member of the Church Women United and also served on the Parish Pastoral Council along with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW). As a Registered Nurse, Marie was responsible for starting and coordinating the Annual Blood Drives held at St. Mary's Church.
In addition to her parents Francis and Anne Novacek Albin, she was preceded in death by her second child, an infant son, Albin Bailey, her husband Carl Edward Bailey, a granddaughter Jennifer Hale, twin sisters Margaret Ann and Loretta Marie Albin, brothers James Albin and his wife Marie, sister-in-law Rita Albin, sister Rita Zitek, brother Leon Albin, sister Lorraine Sabatka Firley, brothers-in-law Matthew Sabatka, Al Firley, Stanley Sabatka, and Leo Zitek; sister Lois Hughes and her husband John, and a young niece Marie Schneider.
Marie is survived by her five children, their spouses and children. Carl L. Bailey and wife Debbie Moffitt of Johnson City; Theresa "Terri" Bailey Thompson of Johnson City; Vivian Bailey Brocato and husband Sam of Athens, TN; Bill E. Bailey and wife Shelia "Jeannette" Jewett of Chicago, IL; James "Jay" Bailey and wife Nancy LeGault of Johnson City.
Mrs. Bailey has 3 living sisters, Sister Pauline Albin of the Sisters of Loretto in Nerinx, KY; Patricia "Patsy" Sabatka of Weston, NE; and Theresa Schneider and husband Donald of Corpus Christi, TX. One living brother, John F. Albin and wife Darlene of Valparaiso, NE.
One more Sister-in-Law Gail Albin of Grosse Isle, MI.
Marie has 9 grandchildren: Joann Hopson, Christy Hale and Tanera Sells; Stephen, Matthew and Paul Brocato; and Billy, Brandy and Jesse Bailey. She has 7 great grandchildren: Tyler Hopson, Jaden Gergish, Aliyiah Sells, Sadie Rose Brocato, Allie Kay Marie Brocato, Leo Grayson Brocato and Etta Michelle Brocato.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Johnson City, TN on February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at Morris Baker Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary.
Committal Services for Marie L. Bailey will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm, next to her deceased husband Carl Edward Bailey.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bailey family. (423) 282-1521