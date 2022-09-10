Marie France, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House.
She was a 1947 graduate of Jonesboro High School.
She was an active member of Highlands Fellowship, Abingdon and also attended Fellowship Chapel. Marie was an election official for 20 years. Her main career included the raising of her sons and caring for her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, George W. and Dora Mae McKee Hayes she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold France; siblings, Howard Hayes, Frank Hayes, Ellis Hayes, Rev. Marvin Hayes; sister, Lois Whittaker.
Surviving Marie are her sons, Alvin France of Lebanon, VA, Kevin France and wife, Pam of Bristol, VA; grandsons, Corey France and wife, Bridgette of San Diego, CA, Devan France of Cedar Bluff, VA; sisters-in-law Shirley Hayes of Erwin, TN, Jeannie Hayes of North Myrtle Beach; Nieces, Norma Jean Ledford of Jonesboro, TN, Sharron Phillips and husband, Darrell, Ila Hamilton, Sharon Norris; nephews, Kenneth Hayes, Lynn Whittaker and wife Annie, Alan Hayes, Harold Hayes and wife, Sheila, Justin Hayes and wife, Nikki, John Hayes, Steve Haney; special friends, Mary Bouton, The Garrisons, Steve Crawford, The Crusenberrys and The Schilz.
The graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Scott Price officiating. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Crawford, Warren Crusenberry.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of 4 West, Dr. Woodard and Levi of the Emergency Department and the staff of Ballad Hospice House. They would also like to thank Rev. Scott Price and Alvin France for looking after his mother for the last 7 years.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel Building Fund, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is proud to serve the family of Mrs. France.
