WASHINGTON, DC - Marie Antoinette (nee Powell) Plubell, age 100, died peacefully January 22, 2021 after a brief illness at her home in Washington, DC, as she wished. She donated her body to Georgetown University School of Medicine's Anatomical Donor Program.

Marie was the beloved wife of the late Jesse Robert Plubell for nearly 60 years. She was predeceased by both Jesse and her son, Philip Edward Plubell. Survivors include: daughters Ann Marie Plubell, (Washington, DC), and Mary Ellen (Dan) Miller (Johnson City, Tenn.), grandsons Philip Roe Plubell (Florida) and Skyler Robert Miller (Johnson City, Tenn.) and daughter-in-law Roe Roberts (Texas). Marie was the daughter of the late Edward, "Ted" Powell and Antoinette (Coughlin) Powell (Rochester, NY).

