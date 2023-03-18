WASHINGTON, DC - Marie Antoinette (nee Powell) Plubell, age 100, died peacefully January 22, 2021 after a brief illness at her home in Washington, DC, as she wished. She donated her body to Georgetown University School of Medicine's Anatomical Donor Program.
Marie was the beloved wife of the late Jesse Robert Plubell for nearly 60 years. She was predeceased by both Jesse and her son, Philip Edward Plubell. Survivors include: daughters Ann Marie Plubell, (Washington, DC), and Mary Ellen (Dan) Miller (Johnson City, Tenn.), grandsons Philip Roe Plubell (Florida) and Skyler Robert Miller (Johnson City, Tenn.) and daughter-in-law Roe Roberts (Texas). Marie was the daughter of the late Edward, "Ted" Powell and Antoinette (Coughlin) Powell (Rochester, NY).
She was active in the Williamsville, NY civic community where she lived most of her adult life. A journalist for the Rochester Times-Union during WWII, a licensed, dental hygienist and a Partner in The Plubell Company, Marie was an avid reader and poetry lover, gardener and golfer. She was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville for over 55 years. Marie's husband Jesse donated his body for anatomical research to the University of Buffalo Medical School. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to your local public library or the charity of your choice.
A memorial celebration Mass will be held for the families of anatomical donors at Georgetown University March 24, 2023.