ERWIN - Marie (Adkins) Bennett, age 71, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Yancey County, NC, Marie is a daughter of the late Fred and Belle (Deaton) Adkins. She attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church. She loved to clean. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Damon Bennett.
Marie (Adkins) Bennett leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son: Eugene Bennett; Granddaughter: Hannah Redshaw; Sister: Verna Foster; Brother: Evan Adkins; Nephew: Terry Miller and wife, Jennie; Niece: Angela Bennett; Great nephew: Ricky Miller; Great-niece: Chasity McNabb and husband, Drew.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Marie (Adkins) Bennett in a committal service to be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 under the mausoleum portico at Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by the Crutchfield family. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 2:50 pm for the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike “Mousie” McNabb, Steve English, Brandon Harris, Robbie Gray, David Griffith and Dylan Griffith.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at Valley Funeral Home.