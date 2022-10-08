JOHNSON CITY - Marianne Hollis Gubler, 77, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her residence.
Marianne was a longtime resident of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Frances and Fred Thomas Hollis of Bennettsville, S.C.
Marianne attended Salem College and graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in English and Art Education. She later obtained a master’s degree in Art Education from East Tennessee State University. Marianne taught art in Virginia, California, Okinawa, and Indiana before moving to Johnson City in 1974 with her husband, radiologist Robert Gubler.
In Johnson City, she taught art in grades one through eight at St. Mary’s Catholic School from 1987 to 1995.
Marianne founded, developed, and taught Art Explorations classes for elementary students at the Reese Museum and has taught harmonica classes in the Johnson City Arts Council’s Art Corps program.
A poet as well as a visual artist, she published poems in Cider Press Review and The Spoon River Poetry review.
As a visual artist, she exhibited her work in many local juried art shows and participated in the Friends of Buttermilk Cottage Fiber Show and Sale for many years. She was a member of the first Johnson City Public Arts Committee. She was an accomplished artist and craftsperson, working in many different media with curiosity and play.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Robert Gubler; daughters Emily Gubler and her husband, Chris Fuhrmann, of Lyons, Colorado, and Rebecca Gubler, of Frankfort, Kentucky; and three grandchildren by marriage, Brittany, Amber, and Moriah Fuhrmann.
The family invites friends to gather and remember Marianne between the hours of 11:00 am and 12:30 pm, Friday, Oct 14, 2022, in the Jones Room of the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnson City Public Library, 100 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Gubler family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Gubler family. (423) 282-1521
