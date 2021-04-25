JOHNSON CITY - Marian D. Onks, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at The Courtyards in Johnson City.
She was born in Greene County in 1934 to the late Theodore Roosevelt Dinwiddie and the late Della Maude Pickering Dinwiddie. She was a graduate of Greeneville High School and ETSU. She had a major in Elementary Education and had taught in the Johnson City school system and Ft. Benning, Georgia school system while her husband was stationed there.
Marian married the love of her life James A. “Jim” Onks in December 1955. They had been married for 59 years when Jim passed away in 2015. Marian and Jim were both lifelong Presbyterians and longtime members of Westminster Presbyterian. She began playing the piano for church at the age of 10 years old and she played either piano or organ for many years thereafter.
Marian and Jim were not only man and wife, but they were also best friends and loved being active in church, traveling, and dancing.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by two brothers, infant William H. Dinwiddie and Glen Dinwiddie; a nephew, Michael Dinwiddie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by two sons, Ted Onks of Bristol, TN and Scott (and Holly) Onks of Kingsport; two sisters-in-law, Priscilla Starnes and Ruth Dinwiddie; and special friends, Patsy Crum, Jane Ogle, and Dawn Hancock.
Marian’s family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will follow the visitation, beginning at 1:30 pm, under the direction of Pastor Andy Wyatt. The graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.
Memorial donations are preferred to Westminster Presbyterian Church (2343 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604).
Special thank you to the staff at The Courtyards in Johnson City and Avalon Hospice for their care and support.
