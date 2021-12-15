JOHNSON CITY - Maria Corazon Tarnate- Jones
Age 67, died peacefully Dec 11th2021 in Johnson City, TN
Cora was born Nov 30th, 1954 in Sipcot Philippines to Bernardo and Priscilla Tarnate.
Cora travelled to the United States in 1975 with her oldest daughter Kalina and her 1st husband Louis Campa who was in the US Navy at the time. They settled in Hawaii and had their first child Darna Lou. She was proud to become a United States citizen. She pursued a career in nursing. She loved to cook just about anything, especially Filipino food. She loved to sing and was known to sing on stage on occasion. She loved to garden and sew and could often be found at the Casino. She had a love for all birds and the ocean since this is where she grew up as a child. She loved her daughters and their families. Her grandchildren brought her great joy. She met her late husband Buck Jones in Arizona and they later settled in Tennessee.
Cora is survived by the following: daughters Kalina Niemann and Darna Sunseri, Son in Laws, Chad Niemann and Chris Sunseri. Grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Savanah, Ayden and Kaila.
Along with her siblings: Emelita Comia, Estlita Tarnate, Concepcion Sanchez, Rogelio Tarnate, Rolando Tarnate, Rodolfo Romulo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cora never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She loved the Lord and her faith was strong. She was loved and will be greatly missed. We are happy she is now resting in peace.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM Graveside at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
