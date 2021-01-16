HERMITAGE - Marguerite V. (Penny) Slade, 75, formerly of Johnson City, TN and Memphis, TN, passed away January 15, 2021, while residing in Hermitage, TN.
Penny was preceeded in death by her parents Dr. Charles K. and Marguerite Rich Slade, of Johnson City, TN and brother Charles K. Slade Jr. of Fairhope, AL. She is survived by cousins Don (Mindy) Rich, Memphis, TN; Mike (Beverly) White, Lebanon, TN; Lyle (Sandy) Rich, Henderson, TN; Pam White (Jeff) Murray, Johnson City, TN and lifelong friends Tene and Janie Alissandratos, Alicia Tollison and Rose Nealis.
Penny was a 1963 Science Hill High School graduate, began her collegiate career at Agnes Scott College and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baylor University. She received her Master's in Nursing from Emory University and became a tenured Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Medical-Surgical nursing in Memphis. She next served as an Assistant Professor of the Dept. of Pediatrics working with the world-renowned Dr. Sheldon Korones, who founded one of the oldest and best-known neonatal units in the U.S. Penny developed a residency program for new baccalaureate graduates that increased retention of nurses in the unit. She was active in the development of the Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Program and taught physiology and pathophysiology courses. Penny served on state and national committees focused on the survival of preterm infants and taught Outreach education throughout western Tennessee in rural hospitals to develop staff to care for well newborns and stabilize sick newborns. After retirement, she continued to do the Outreach education by contract and was an invited presenter for the National Association of Neonatal Nurses at multiple conferences.
Outside of her passion of nursing, Penny was an avid traveler touring many European countries, several Canadian Provinces and many National Parks across the United States. Her family and friends will always remember her as one of the most caring and generous individuals a person would ever meet.
A Private Committal Service and Interment will be held in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of Memphis to continue her love and care for children.
