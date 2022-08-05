Marguerite Eleanor Smith Bacon was received by our Lord God on Saturday July 23 2022. She almost walked the earth one hundred years, had she lived four more days. She was a native of the State of Virginia, born near Lynchburg. She was a survivor of the Great Depression and later, as a young woman, she moved to Richmond, Virginia. There, she met and married Kenneth Hugh Bacon, of Jonesborough, TN, at First Baptist Church of Richmond.
They eventually moved to Tennessee and resided at Route 5 in Jonesborough. Marguerite went on to work as an accountant for Holston Ordinance, London Hardware, Smith Wholesale and Norman & Watson Wholesale. While working, he also raised her two children and tended to the farm, which she loved dearly.
Marguerite is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Hugh Bacon, Jr.; her loving husband, Kenneth Hugh Bacon, Sr. and her brother, William L. Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Eleanor Bacon Crouch (Adam); her granddaughter, Amanda Paige Bacon Bible (Brian); her great-grandson, Bowen Ace Bacon Bible; nieces, Becky Nidiffer, Phyllis Brumitt, Joan Humphreys, Candy Ward, Jane Holcomb and Patricia Bacon Johnson; nephews, Steve Bacon, Jeff Bacon, Johnny Bacon, and Todd Bacon; sister-in-laws; Helen Ward, Myrtle Bacon and Gerry Bacon; and several great-nieces and nephews.
While attending Highland Church of Christ, she and her sister-in-laws acquired the name "The Bacon Bits", this made her smile and laugh!
A celebration of Marguerite’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday August 13, 2022 at Highland Church of Christ in Johnson City.
This obituary was lovingly written by Marguerite’s family.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-547-0379) is honored to serve the Bacon family during this difficult time.