Marguerite Eleanor Smith Bacon was received by our Lord God on Saturday July 23 2022. She almost walked the earth one hundred years, had she lived four more days. She was a native of the State of Virginia, born near Lynchburg. She was a survivor of the Great Depression and later, as a young woman, she moved to Richmond, Virginia. There, she met and married Kenneth Hugh Bacon, of Jonesborough, TN, at First Baptist Church of Richmond.

They eventually moved to Tennessee and resided at Route 5 in Jonesborough. Marguerite went on to work as an accountant for Holston Ordinance, London Hardware, Smith Wholesale and Norman & Watson Wholesale. While working, he also raised her two children and tended to the farm, which she loved dearly.

