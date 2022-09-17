ERWIN - Margie “Mamaw” Edwards Tilson, age 92, Erwin, it is with great sadness that our family mourns the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Mamaw passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Wednesday, February 12, 1930, in Limestone, Tennessee to the late Rufus and Eliza Crain Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.

Mamaw was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tilson in 1992; her brothers: Steve, Ernest, Brance, Arvil and Sonny (Rufus, Jr.) Edwards; sisters: Flossie Bailey and Lula Hensley; sisters-in-law: Dollie, Zula and Jeannie Edwards; brother-in-law, Grady Bailey; son-in-law, Ricky Harris and several nieces and nephews.

