ERWIN - Margie “Mamaw” Edwards Tilson, age 92, Erwin, it is with great sadness that our family mourns the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Mamaw passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 16, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Wednesday, February 12, 1930, in Limestone, Tennessee to the late Rufus and Eliza Crain Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
Mamaw was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tilson in 1992; her brothers: Steve, Ernest, Brance, Arvil and Sonny (Rufus, Jr.) Edwards; sisters: Flossie Bailey and Lula Hensley; sisters-in-law: Dollie, Zula and Jeannie Edwards; brother-in-law, Grady Bailey; son-in-law, Ricky Harris and several nieces and nephews.
Since the early 1960’s, mamaw was an active and faithful member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church until her health declined. She loved to sing in the choir, served as treasurer of her Sunday School Class and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Mamaw was a willing servant in whatever way the Lord and church needed. Her church family loved her, and she loved them dearly.
Mamaw’s interest included sewing, gardening, canning, cooking, and traveling. Every child, grandchild and great grandchild received a quilt made with a tremendous amount of love. She loved her backyard garden where she grew her own vegetables. There was always room for one more flower in her flower garden. We will forever share memories of canning vegetables with her and making candy for the holidays.
All the family was expected to be at her house for dinner on Sunday after church services. She loved to cook for her family and church. Mamaw had visited all 50 states and loved traveling with her special friends, Ruby Ledford, and Shirley Banks.
“Family is everything”, she often said. She cherished time spent with family especially her grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Mamaw’s life was an example to her family and all who knew her. She was humble in all she done. She served her Lord with selfless love and showed love and kindness to all, always concerned about others before herself.
Those left to cherish her memories are daughters: Donnia Harris of Erwin and Wanda Shelton (Eddie) of Unicoi; grandchildren: Jenny Miller (Terry) and Mackenzie Hyder (Jordan); great grandchildren: Chasity McNabb (Drew), Ricky Miller (Fiancé, Danielle) and McKenna Hyder; great-great granddaughter, Eliza McNabb; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Shirley Banks. Shirley made sure Margie had a ride to church and during her illness checked on her every day.
The family would like to thank Vicki Osborne, FNP and the staff of Caris Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Charlie Trivette will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Music will be provided by Reverend Kevin Laws and the Southside Freewill Baptist Church Choir. Committal will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Shelton, Gerald Hensley, Terry Miller, Jordan Hyder, Ricky Miller, and Drew McNabb. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Margie to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650, SendTheWord.org or Southside Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.