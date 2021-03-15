JONESBOROUGH - Margaret Whitt, age 87, of Jonesborough, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Ohio, Margaret is a daughter of the late George Franklin and Flora Mae Edwards. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Johnson City. Margaret loved traveling, playing Shuffle Board and playing Bingo with her friends at the Senior Center and Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Whitt; brothers, Merle, Therman, Paul, Robert and George Edwards; sisters, Hulda Jewell and Dorothy Till; and granddaughter, Holly Whitt.
Margaret Whitt leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son: Wayne Whitt; Daughter: Marianne Brown; Grandchildren: Monaco Briggs and husband, Mitchell, Tony Whitt, C. J. Cook; Great-grandchildren: Sydney Briggs, Ethan Briggs and fiancé, Katlyn, Nevaeh Whitt; One great-great-grandchild; Sister: Katherine Siler; Granddog: Gizmo.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Margaret Whitt in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Chaplain Alan Evans will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral. Those who wish to attend the service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 to go in procession to the Cemetery.
