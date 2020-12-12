ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Walker Hyder, 95, Elizabethton passed away Thursday, December 10,2020 at her residence after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Elbert L. & Hattie Nidiffer Walker. She was a graduate of Unaka High School and attended Steed College. Margaret was a retired employee of North American Rayon Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Hyder who passed away October 24, 2006. by a daughter: Teresa “Terry” Nave and two brothers: Charles & Glenn Walker. She was a former member of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church and was presently a member of Caldwell Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include A Grandson: Aaron Shipley, Gulf Breeze, Florida, A Granddaughter: Megan Price and husband Chris, Elizabethton. Three Great Grandchildren: Ariana Shipley, Reagan Price and Sydney Price. A Sister: Louise Hardin, Elizabethton, a brother: Lynn Walker & wife Sharon, Gray.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Jackie Cole officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
