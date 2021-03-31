JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Susie Clark, 69, of Johnson City passed away at her residence Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Roy Clark Jr. and Charity Marie Hicks Clark. She had worked in Food service and Housekeeping before retirement. Margaret was of the Pentecostal faith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, David Lee Clark and a sister, Geneva Jean Clark Tapp.
Survivors include two sisters, Marie J. Smith and Dorene Sandy Clark both of Johnson City: also several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Margaret will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens for family and friends with Pastor Roy Reed officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
