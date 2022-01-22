JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Sue Berry, age 91, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton. Margaret was born in Tazwell, Virginia. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Coy Berry; her brothers, Earnest and James Kitts; and a sister, Lucille Beavers.
Margaret had worked as a clothing manufacturer and was known as a good Christian, God fearing woman. She was sweet and kind woman that was also a generous and giving lady. Margaret was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and was a member for 40 or 50 years. She enjoyed working in her yard – mowing and caring for her yard and was known to have a clean and well maintained yard. Most of all Margaret enjoyed reading her Bible.
Those left to cherish her memory include several nieces and nephews as well as a special niece, Lynda Large of Elizabethton, a great niece, Julie (Brian) Hartsook of Elizabethton; a great great niece, Sadie Hartsook of Elizabethon; a great great nephew, Aiden Hartsook of Elizabethton; and her best friend, Marcie Howell of Johnson City.
A graveside service to honor the life of Margaret Sue Berry will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Margaret’s neighbors- Roger Crane and Debbie Wilson and to her United Healthcare Agent- Tina Johnson.
