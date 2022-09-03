JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Shiann Wingo Shepard, 66, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a native of Tazewell, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Pierce Homer Wingo and Margaret Lucille Sayers Wingo. Shiann was a member of the Johnson City Freewill Baptist Church. She had been employed for several years with the Johnson City Medical Center. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Earp.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Shepard; her son, Richard Carter and wife, Chrissy of Ocean City, Maryland; two daughters, Crystal Carter of Kingsport and Katrina Cole and husband, David of Columbia, SC; her step-children, Larry Shepard Jr., Shawn Shepard and Christopher Shepard and wife, Sonya; two sisters, Geneiva Warf and Liesa Kline; grandchildren, Blake, Blaine and Bladin Cole, Zackery Carter and special friend, Brittany Walker and Austin Carter, Caitlyn Seabolt and Brittany Gooch and special friend, Leanne Cole; great-grandchildren, Landon and Caylee Seabolt, Kadence and Keegan Gooch, Kelsey, Justin and Ashlyn Carter, Kalijah, Rheannon, Tiffany, Olivia, Christopher and Emily Shepard; several nieces and nephews; also her loving dogs, Pee-Wee and Roscoe.
Funeral services for Shiann will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Matthew Guy officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245