JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Ruth Menchey, 85, Johnson City passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 after a lengthy illness in the Agape Nursing Center. She was a daughter of the late Sidney McCoy Hixson and Minnie Lee Campbell Hixson. Margaret was born in Jonesborough, TN and lived a short while in Phoenix, AR and Los Angeles, CA. She spent the majority of her adult life in York, PA, where she retired as a Pediatric LPN at York County Hospital. Margaret had a love of animals, especially her pet dogs. She loved working outside tending to her extensive flower gardens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick LeRoy Menchey in 1997; her only child, Pamela Jane Menchey; her siblings, Howard Hixson, Geneva Hixson, Clarence Hixson, Harry Hixson, Roy Hixson and Jewell Hixson.
She is survived by siblings, Loretta Kinley and her husband, Bill, Ken Hixson, Betty Daniels and her husband, Lanny, Jan Holland, Sidney Hixson and Tony Hixson; also several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Margaret will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating. It was Margaret’s wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 376012 in her memory.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245.