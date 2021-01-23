JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Rader Peters, age 90, of Johnson City, TN a loving mother and best friend passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Franklin Woods Hospital. She was born in Cocke County, TN to the late Frank and Jessie Nease. Margaret was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Gray, TN. She retired from Environmental Services at Johnson City Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Berlin Peters; grandson, Michael Sean Harrison; five sisters: Ruth Martin, Maxine Trentham, Frankie Ottinger, Judy May, and Shirley Metzger; and one brother, L.B. Nease. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Karen Lemmons; son, Jeffrey Peters; grand-daughter, Leigh Ann Ward (James); great-grand daughter, Morgan Fox (Matt); great-great-grand daughter, Madison Fox; a brother, Roger Nease and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will hold disposition services at a later date.
The family would like to thank special nurses: Lexi, Sarah, Anna, April, and Lisa for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to assist the Peters family. Office- 423-543-5544