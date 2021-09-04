JOHNSON CITY - It is with great sadness and loving remembrance that the family of Margaret “Peggy” Rose Tapp, 63, of Johnson City, announces her passing on September 1st 2021.
Peggy grew up in Erwin, where she met her husband, Butch, and had two daughters before moving to Elizabethton and eventually to Johnson City. Peggy worked as a medical assistant and phlebotomist in Dr. Kenneth Weaver’s office for more than 25 years, until the doctor’s retirement. She then worked at Kroger until the past year when she retired, herself.
She had a multitude of friends and loved talking to people. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin “Butch” Tapp; two daughters, Kelly and Sarah Tapp; mother, Evelyn “Joyce” Peterson; grandson, Devin; two brothers, Pete and Ken Peterson; sister, Susan Jones; special niece, Shalena; and various other family members and friends.
The family of Peggy Tapp will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Mike Richards. A committal will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521