JOHNSON CITY - Margaret “Peggy” Josephine McGrew Coombes, age 84, of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma, September 2nd, 1937 to Louis and Hazel (Keeton) Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Coombes; sisters, Vonda Hofen, and Lorene Howell; and brother, William Sawyer.
She is survived by two daughters Cynthia McGrew and Terry (McGrew) Putzstuck; one son, Rodney (Helen) McGrew; eight grandchildren Scott (Robin) Dow, Steven (Christine) Dow, Shawn (Angela Otterman) Dow, Sara (Dow) (Alan) Armstrong, Bobbie McGrew (Jarrod Slagle), Shannon (McGrew) (David) Diehl, Ryan (Lauren) McGrew, Shelby McGrew ; eighteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday August 5th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. The family requests everyone attending the service to wear something blue if possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Peggy’s memory.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Josephine McGrew Coombes and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.