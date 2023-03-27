Margaret (Nana) Cambron, the maker and keeper of our memories, was embraced by God’s arms on the twenty-fourth of March. She was met by her parents, Jesse and Eunice Rice, her brother, Philip Rice, and her Uncle Carl and her Aunt Olive Barnes.
Nana was born at home in Flag Pond, Tennessee, on November 12, 1933. After attending Unicoi County High School, she next graduated with honors from East Tennessee State College (1955), and began teaching at Flag Pond Elementary. While in college, she met her husband of sixty-seven years, James Cambron. This began her lifetime of service as a pastor’s wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Her legacy of faith and family continues through James, daughters Becky Lilly and Ellen Johnson (Frank), and son Greg Cambron. Those who call her Nana include: Jesse Lilly (Kelley), Meaghan Deyton (Joshua), Faith Morelock (Cameron), Abbey Johnson, Cambron Johnson, and Grace Hampton (Thomas). Continuing her blessings of great-grandchildren are Addie, Jack, Lilly, Caroline, Lucy, Landon, Libby, and Liam. Also calling her Nana, is Margaret’s niece, Anna Rice-Chacon.
Margaret was a breast cancer survivor of thirty-five years, unyielding in her faith and fight until the Lord took her home. She spent a selfless lifetime taking care of us, offering her unfailing support and love.
It was Margaret’s wish for only a graveside service, which will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at two o’clock in the afternoon. Nana requested that her pallbearers be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her pastor from Mountain View Baptist Church, Rich Murray, and longtime friend, James McNeill, will be officiating the service.
If it is your desire, the family requests that contributions be made to Mountain View Baptist Church where she and her husband are charter members (4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37601).
To all her friends and family – thank you for each act of kindness, every prayer, card, and call. For the delicious meals, flowers, and investment in her life, we are forever grateful.
