Margaret (Nana) Cambron, the maker and keeper of our memories, was embraced by God’s arms on the twenty-fourth of March. She was met by her parents, Jesse and Eunice Rice, her brother, Philip Rice, and her Uncle Carl and her Aunt Olive Barnes.

Nana was born at home in Flag Pond, Tennessee, on November 12, 1933. After attending Unicoi County High School, she next graduated with honors from East Tennessee State College (1955), and began teaching at Flag Pond Elementary. While in college, she met her husband of sixty-seven years, James Cambron. This began her lifetime of service as a pastor’s wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

