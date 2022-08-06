ELIZABETHTON - Kay, 96, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Charlotte, NC. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 10th at First Christian Church, Elizabethton, TN. Receiving of friends will be at 10am. Her ashes will rest beside her parents and husband at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.

Margaret was born in Chattanooga, TN daughter of William Rayburn and Pauline (Hill) Massey.