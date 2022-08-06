ELIZABETHTON - Kay, 96, passed away on July 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Charlotte, NC. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 10th at First Christian Church, Elizabethton, TN. Receiving of friends will be at 10am. Her ashes will rest beside her parents and husband at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.
Margaret was born in Chattanooga, TN daughter of William Rayburn and Pauline (Hill) Massey.
She was raised in Harriman, TN and attended Stevens College after High School graduation. She finished her BA at Cincinnati Bible College and earned her Master’s Degree in Christian Education from Butler University. Her first and foremost job was that of a mother and minister’s wife, serving in several churches of the Christian Church/Church of Christ persuasion. While serving churches in Florida, she earned her Florida Elementary School Teachers Certificate and taught third to fifth grades for ten years until the family moved to TN. Four years after leaving Florida to serve First Christian Church, Elizabethton, TN she suffered the loss of her husband of 28 years and took the job of secretary to the Education Department of Milligan College, where she remained until her retirement. Her greatest accomplishment, though, was that she was full of the fruits of the Spirit as she expressed the love of Jesus Christ to all.
She is survived by her children, Billie Anderson (Greg), Jerrie Hewlett and Jackie Thompson (Barry); grandchildren, Dennis Rippy II, Dana Rippy Zondory (Michael), Rebecca Rippy Laney (Jeffrey), Jason Rippy, Wildyn Anderson (Marie Ward), Ian Anderson (Jamie), Miriam Hewlett Winget (Matt) and Victoria Hewlett Buchanan (Jordan); 13 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Pauline Massey; spouse, William Mayfield; brother, Charles Massey; son-in-law, Dennis Rippy; and grandson Jeremy Hewlett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Education Department of Milligan College.