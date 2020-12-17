JOHNSON CITY - Margaret “JoAnn” Stanley, 86, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December14, 2020 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Paul Edward and Margaret Faye Bowling Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Stanley, her daughter Margaret Denton, and her sister, Betty Fisher.
Before her retirement she worked as a private caregiver and former to that as a hairdresser. She was a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church. She was also a member and past President of John Sevier VFW Post #2108 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a strong woman and a beloved mother and friend. Her role she loved best was being a proud Nana.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bill Stanley; her daughter, Lisa Ginley and her husband James; grandchildren, Hannah Ginley and her fiancé Colby Padgett, Elizabeth Irick; great-grandson, Nehemiah Irick; nieces and nephews Judy Votel, Charlie Cash (Susan) and Jack Cash; a special visitor, Aubrey Ginley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Waters of Johnson City and Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care given to JoAnn during her illness.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm until a Celebration of JoAnn’s life at 4:00pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with her son-in-law, Reverend James Ginley officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
