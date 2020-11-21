Margaret Hester Arrowood, one of the world’s best moms, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the age of 81, at the Center for Aging and Health in Erwin.
Margaret was born on August 29, 1939 in Rutledge, Tennessee to Frank Satterfield and Rose Lemmons Satterfield. She was a military spouse, a homemaker, and she held a variety of sales jobs over the years.
Margaret was very active in her church, Unicoi Baptist Church, until she entered the nursing home.
She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and her cooking was exceptional- especially her homemade lasagna. She enjoyed traveling and bowling. She also loved cats, and they always seemed to love her too. Most of all, Margaret will always be remembered for being a very loving wife and a great mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel J. Arrowood, in 1994; and siblings, Polly, Ruby, and L.C.
Margaret is survived by her son, Alan Arrowood; granddaughter, Michelle Arrowood; grandson, Samuel A. Arrowood; daughter-in-law, Ingrid Arrowood; amazing nieces, Jolynn Martin and Betty Scalf; also amazing nephews, Joseph and Jason; and an extended loving family of cousins, in-laws, and others too numerous to list but never forgotten.
There will be a committal service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the mausoleum carport. Please meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m.
Memorial contributions are preferred to Wounded Warrior Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate) and Tunnels to Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/).
