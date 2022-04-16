ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Grindstaff, 88, Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022. She was a native of Carter County, TN., the daughter of the late D.C. and Laurie Greene Patrick. She was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. In addition, to her parents she is preceded by her husband, Howard Grindstaff; two brother: Don and Walter Patrick and a sister Willie Andees.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Robin Sams (Glen) and her two sons: Gary Grindstaff (Jennifer) and David Grindstaff (Libby). She will be missed by her grandchildren: Madison Bowman, Gary Sams, Justin Grindstaff and Ayden Grindstaff and great grandchildren: Taylor, Jarred, Patrick, Charlie, and Noah. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and two special nieces” Marie Frazier and Lois Andes.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Blevins Cemetery with Pastor Doug Hinshaw, Officiating and Justin Grindstaff and Gary Sams presenting special remarks. Active Pallbearers are requested to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. are: Joe Bowman, Glen Sams, Steve Cannon, Jacob Cannon, Gary Sams, and Justin Grindstaff. There will be a Registration of Presence for Friends from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Signature Health and the doctors and nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the great care that was provided to Margaret. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Grindstaff Family.