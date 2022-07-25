Margaret Dismore, born Margaret Murrell Kelly, died on Saturday, July 23, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana on February 5, 1932, to Peter James Kelly and Laura Blanche Littlejohn Kelly.
A 1950 graduate of Elston Senior High School, in Michigan City, she attended Lincoln Bible Institute (now Lincoln Christian University) and graduated from the former Cincinnati Bible College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She received a diploma from the Maryland Casualty Company Insurance School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Indiana State University, a Master of Arts degree in church history from The Cincinnati Bible Seminary, and pursued advanced work in history and vocal music at Indiana University. Margaret taught at Northside Middle School in Columbus prior to marriage, and was a long-time voice teacher in Columbus.
A member of First Christian Church, Columbus, Indiana from 1961 until 2005, she taught adult classes, led in the formation of the first small group Bible studies, directed teacher training in the late 1960s, was church librarian for thirty-two years, and formed the Archives Ministry Team in 1997 to preserve the history of the congregation.
She was a soprano soloist in oratorios; produced, designed, and performed in chamber operas; and served as costume designer and stage director for chamber operas. She also performed in voice recitals and taught voice.
In 1964 she married Gaten E. Dismore, who died August 16, 2000. She is survived by a son, Andrew G. Dismore of Toledo, OH, and two granddaughters, Riley Anna Dismore and Lucy Katharine Dismore. Since 2003, she had lived in Tennessee, where she was a member of Hopwood Memorial Christian Church since 2021.
Tennessee funeral services for Margaret Dismore will be held at Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, 109 Hopwood Lane, on the campus of Milligan University, Wednesday, July 27, at 10:30. Dr. Tim Ross, Senior Minister, and Dr. John Wakefield will officiate. Additional funeral services will be held in the chapel of First Christian Church; Columbus, Indiana, on Saturday, July 30. Burial will follow in the Grandview Addition of Scottsburg, Indiana City Cemetery.
Memorials honoring Margaret Dismore may be given to the following institutions:
Hopwood Memorial Christian Church Building fund, c/o Dr. Tim Ross, Senior Minister; 109 Hopwood Lane; Milligan University 37682, 423-926-1194; Kulpahar Kids’ Home and Christian School, Kulpahar, Mahoba District, U. P., India 210 426, c/o Ann Huffman, P. O. Box 32574 Phoenix, AZ 85064, kulpakids2004@yahoo.com; Strategic World Evangelism, Leonard Thompson, Director, P. O. Box 1023, Kilpauk, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 91-44-9283130616, swems@hotmail.com; Emmanuel Christian Seminary, P. O. Box 550 Milligan, TN 37682, 423-926-1186, ecs.milligan.edu; TCM International Institute, 6337 Hollister Drive Indianapolis, IN 46224, 317-299-0333, tcm@tcmi.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521