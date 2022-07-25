Margaret Dismore, born Margaret Murrell Kelly, died on Saturday, July 23, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport. She was born in Michigan City, Indiana on February 5, 1932, to Peter James Kelly and Laura Blanche Littlejohn Kelly.

A 1950 graduate of Elston Senior High School, in Michigan City, she attended Lincoln Bible Institute (now Lincoln Christian University) and graduated from the former Cincinnati Bible College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.