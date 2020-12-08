JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Darlene Stout Collins, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Margaret was born in the Little Milligan Community of Butler to the late James G. and Lily Matilda Benefield Stout. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Kyle Collins; her son, Ricky Collins; and her brothers and sisters.
Margaret was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and was a homemaker. She was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church and loved to shop! She loved buying Brahmin purses especially. Margaret also loved cooking for her family and spending time with them, she also loved decorating for the holiday and will be very missed.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her daughter, Amelia Kay Collins, of the home; her granddaughter, Seidena Malone, of Johnson City; three great grandchildren, Collin Nidiffer, Kayson Malone and Everly Malone; and her daughter-in-law, Vicki Collins, also of Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
An open visitation will be conducted from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton for family and friends to pay their respects and sign the guest register book.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Dr. James Richardson, officiating. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 2:00 PM, on Friday or you may view at your convenience after the private service on Friday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Margaret. Under her obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Randy Jo Berry will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Margaret and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.