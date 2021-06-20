JOHNSON CITY - Margaret “Coby” Ingram, 85, Johnson City, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Coby was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Veda Pierce Alford.
Coby worked at Giant Food Market/Food Lion for many years until her retirement. After retirement she enjoyed working at Bargains on Broadway. She loved going to the beach and spending lots of time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents Coby was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Lawrence Ingram, siblings, Billy Alford, Betty Hyder, Judy Keene, Houston “Beau” Alford.
Those left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Teresa Ingram Bennett; grandson and her special light, Sebastian Bennett; sister, Teresa Piercy; her fur baby and constant companion, Twilight; several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; a lot of special friends throughout life.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff, officiating.
The graveside committal will follow the service at 1:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Park. There will be no procession from the funeral home so for those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m. Pallbearers include, Rosco Piercy, Jamie Keene, Cree Hyder, Damian Hall, Dominic McIntyre, Beau Alford.
Following the committal service, the family would like to invite everyone to gather at Coby’s home.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Ingram family. (928-6111)