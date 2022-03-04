KINGSPORT - Margaret Church “Peg” Lincoln, 86, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Born September 19, 1935, and raised in Glade Spring, VA, Peg married Ralph L. Lincoln of Marion, VA and lived a full life as a loving wife, mother, teacher and grandmother. Quick to laugh and strike up conversations with friends or strangers, Peg died peacefully in her home leaving special memories in the hearts of many.
Peg taught first through third grades at Miller Perry Elementary School and was well known and loved by decades of her students. Peg left her teaching job in 1995 to focus her attention on her church and the lights of her life – her granddaughters, Claire and Paige. Peg loved treating her granddaughters to uninterrupted time, dressing them in beautiful outfits, holding special tea parties, and taking them to shops and plays throughout the region. Peg was proud of both sons, Abe III and Rob, and granddaughters, and loved sharing family updates with friends. In her earlier years, Peg loved gardening, creating beautiful flower arrangements that frequently decorated the alters at her church, as well as collecting antiques and special plates and glassware. Even in later years, Peg never lost her ability to create special spaces by lovingly displaying the items she had collected.
In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her son, Ralph L. “Abe” Lincoln III in 2021. Peg is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph L. “Abe” Lincoln, Jr. of Kingsport, son Robert Lincoln (Robin) of Johnson City, granddaughters Claire Lincoln Cross (Grant Cross) of Knoxville and Paige Lincoln of Nashville, and daughter-in-law Melissa Lincoln (Abe III) of Richmond. Peg also leaves several special teaching friends from Miller Perry who brought her great joy and companionship throughout the years.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 pm at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.