ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Brewer Hodge, 98, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Vilas, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Rhudy & Arvilla Minton Brewer. She had lived a number of years in Carter County. She was a homemaker and loved to cook. Mrs Hodge was a member of Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Floyd “Chick” Hodge. She was the last of 8 children.
Survivors include her children: Glenda Fritts, Diane Timbs & husband Gary, and Carol Pierce & husband Robert all of Elizabethton. Six Grandchildren: Brian Fritts, Michael Fritts & wife Heather, Melanie Moore & husband Dan, Karen Deloach & husband Brandon, Rachel Dunlap & husband Eric and Amy Pierce & Fiance Dustin LaFollette. Seven Great Grandchildren: Dylan, Zachary, Isaac, Kaylynn, Jeremiah, Emily and Parker. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with her Grandson Michael Fritts officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home also to Dr. Jeff Hopland. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
