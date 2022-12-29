JOHNSON CITY - Margaret Anne Tucker Brashears, 81, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Margaret was native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Charles Maynard and Effie Nola Snyder Tucker.
Margaret was a member of Central Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and a caregiver to her late husband. Family was the most important thing to Margaret.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael W. Brashears; brothers, Charles Tucker, Jr., Donald Tucker; sister, Barbara Tucker Grubbs.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Bailey, Johnson City, Debbie Monk (Tony), Kingsport; stepchildren, Anne Marie Oehmann, Harpers Ferry WV, Joe Brashears, Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Laekyn; sister, Norma Jean Cannon, Johnson City; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Gene Elliott, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.