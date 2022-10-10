TELFORD - Margaret Ann Thomason Clark, 81, homemaker and resident of Telford, Tennessee, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at The Waters of Roan Highland.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Cemetery in the Culleoka Community. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 4, 1940 in Giles County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Eulas Russell Thomason and the late Annie Lee Carpenter Thomason. She married James Earl Clark who preceded in death October 31, 1995. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she enjoyed being with her family.
Survivors include her sons, James (Betty) Clark of Columbia; Tommy (Martha) Clark of Telford; sisters, Gracie (James) Ramsey, Jewell (Mike) Johnson; brothers, Russell (Margaret) Thomason, Wayne Thomason; grandchildren, Karen Gobble, Andrea Clark, Brittany Astorga, Wesley Clark, Julia Leonard; ten great grandchildren; and close family friend, Jennifer Ballard.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Thomason; and sister, Lela Osbourne.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at The Waters of Roan Highland.