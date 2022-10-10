TELFORD - Margaret Ann Thomason Clark, 81, homemaker and resident of Telford, Tennessee, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at The Waters of Roan Highland.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Cemetery in the Culleoka Community. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

