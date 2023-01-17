LEBANON, VA - Mrs. Margaret Ann Swartz Campbell age 86 of Lebanon, VA passed away January 15 2023 at her home with her one and only love, Bobby by her side; on to her eternal home with Jesus. She was raised in Johnson City, TN but after meeting Bobby Campbell in her teens, they married and she became a devoted housewife in Lebanon, VA. She remained faithful to the role of being a wife, mother and grandmother but most of all, a good Christian woman. Margaret's parents, Rev. Cecil and Carrie Swartz partnered in founding the Church of Jesus of Johnson City in 1952. Margaret faithfully served as the worship leader for most of her life. Margaret was well known for singing gospel music as she traveled with her father to sing and spread the word of Jesus. Even in the last days of her battle with dementia, she would still sing along to various hymns. She volunteered with the Red Cross for over 25 years. She loved to give, and she loved her family. Margaret and Bobby just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 17th, 2022.
Margaret's faith in Jesus has never faltered She would pray for anyone and everyone. You could always depend on her to get a message to the man upstairs. Margaret was a precious lady.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Carrie Swartz; infant son, Philip Campbell; brother, Harold Swartz; three sisters, Tootsie Francis, Joyce Grobb and Shelby Buck.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband and caretaker, Bobby Campbell; one son, Robbie Campbell and wife Rita of Lebanon, VA; three grandchildren, Jennifer Campbell of Castlewood, VA, J.R. Campbell and wife Candice of La Vernia, TX and Robin Napier and husband Travis of Bristol, TENN; six great-grandchildren, Brennan Napier, Trent Napier, Blake Napier, Connor Boone, J.R Campbell IV and Kennedy Campbell; as well as one sister, JoAnne Patterson and husband Denny; along with several nieces, nephews and two step grandchildren, Amber and Taylor.
A special thank you to Legacy Hospice, especially Becky and Judy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. with Funeral to follow. The committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Ketron Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website at www.chfunerals.com. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Campbell family.